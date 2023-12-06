Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the activities of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition “UMEX 2024” and Simulation and Training “SIMTEX 2024” will be held between January 23 and 25, 2024, according to the Supreme Organizing Committee. , which announced the launch of the “Programming Challenge” competition targeting national competencies specialized in the programming sectors.

The ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, organizes the two exhibitions, which are the only event of its kind in the region specialized in the industries of unmanned systems, robotics and artificial intelligence, in addition to simulation and training in the commercial, civil sectors and defense uses.

His Excellency Major General Dr. Mubarak bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Supreme Committee Organizing the UMEX and CIMEX 2024 exhibitions, said: “Launching these competitions comes within the strategy of the Ministry of Defense aimed at supporting and developing Emirati competencies and talents specialized in various sectors, and the software sector is one of them.” The most important sectors that the future development vision of the UAE focuses on for the next fifty years.” He pointed out that the two exhibitions constitute an ideal platform for hosting competitions that would attract a group of experts and specialized national competencies, which would give them the opportunity to highlight their innovative skills in the field of programming and enhance communication and interaction. “With other programmers and experienced people at the national level, we are proud to support this initiative, which stems from our constant keenness to enhance technological progress and encourage a culture of innovation in the defense sector.”

For his part, Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We are pleased to provide this innovative platform that will embrace Emirati talent in the field of programming and enable them to communicate with specialists and experts. Hosting exhibitors for these competitions is an extension of ADNEC’s efforts to cooperate with its partners to launch initiatives.” And new accompanying events that contribute to enhancing the event’s standing regionally and internationally, and as a continuation of the group’s efforts aimed at consolidating advanced knowledge in the country.”

The competitions include two main tracks and aim to attract citizens who have specialized skills, regardless of educational attainment, in a variety of programming languages, including C, C++, Go, Java, JavaScript, Kotlin, PHP, Python3, Ruby, Scala, and Swift. and TypeScript” to showcase their programming skills in five daily competitions.

The “Programming Challenge” competition site will include the latest specialized equipment and facilities, and will open the way for all visitors to the “UMEX” exhibition to register and participate in the first track throughout the exhibition days. Participants must register through the “Programming Challenge” platform via the “UMEX” and “SIMTEX” websites. At least 30 minutes before the start of each competition.

The first track competitions include a unique 40-minute challenge, to test the participants’ skills and speed in applying programming commands. The competitions will continue every day from ten in the morning until two in the afternoon, and the top three winners in each round will be honored with shields of appreciation in addition to in-kind prizes, with the aim of enhancing the spirit of competition and challenge among… All participants.

The second track of the competition will include a drone programming challenge during the UMEX 2024 exhibition through three varying levels designed to evaluate the competency of participants through several advanced challenges. The second track requires additional requirements and a pre-registration process through the UMEX and CITEX exhibitions websites. This competition provides an opportunity for participants to demonstrate their expertise in software development, hardware design, and operations planning for drones, and is also considered a way to stay up-to-date on the latest technologies in the drone industry.

Those wishing to participate in the competition can register via the “UMEX 2024” website, as the organizing committee looks forward to welcoming the brightest programming minds in the UAE and providing an exceptional experience for all attendees and participants.