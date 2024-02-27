Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the competitions of the fifth edition of the “Government Games”, which are held in partnership with Dubai Ports World (DP World), will begin the day after tomorrow (Thursday). Festival City, and continues until March 3, 2024.

This year's edition of the Government Games is expected to witness strong competition between the participating teams in the categories of “Government Entities Challenge” for men and women, “Community Challenge” and “Cities Challenge”.

The participating teams will compete in a new group that includes 7 challenges; It enhances the values ​​​​that the competition values, reinforces the importance of working as a team, and achieves a balance between physical strength and strategic thinking.

New category

This year's edition will witness for the first time the participation of young people from 10 to 13 years old. Within a category that was created in this session and was announced at the conclusion of the previous edition, in a step aimed at motivating this age group and encouraging them to adopt the values ​​of solidarity, cooperation, and teamwork through a rich experience that contributes to the development of their personalities. The junior teams will compete in a group of 7 challenges on the final day of the tournament, specifically designed to challenge their physical abilities and mental concentration in a manner appropriate to their age group.

Dubai is the event maker

Marwan bin Issa, Director of Government Games, said that the development of the Government Games for the fifth year, and the expansion of the categories of challenges and participants that they include, comes as an embodiment of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to make Dubai the maker of the event and the destination of attention. The world in all fields, stressing that the government games serve the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda D33, by ensuring that they establish an active lifestyle to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities, of which sport is an essential component.

Bin Issa added: “We are anticipating the launch of the activities of the fifth edition of the Government Games, which will be the largest of its kind in terms of categories of participants. This year we are also witnessing growing support attracted by this global event from a distinguished group of national institutions from the governmental and private sectors, which confirms the endeavors of Various entities in the Emirate of Dubai aim to contribute to enhancing the quality of life of individuals and improving the well-being of society.”

Strong competitions

194 teams will participate in this session of the Government Games, 84 teams in the Government Challenge category for men, 26 teams for women, 28 teams in the Community Challenge category, 28 teams from various cities of the world in the City Challenge category, in addition to 28 teams in the Young People’s Challenge category in the atmosphere. Competitive and fun.

The activities of the first and second days of the fifth edition of the Government Games will witness Government Entity Challenge competitions for men and women, while the third day will witness the Community Challenge and Cities Challenge competitions, while the teams in the junior category will compete during the fourth and final day, which will also witness the final challenges for the qualified teams from all over the world. categories, and then the champions will be crowned during the closing ceremony.

awards

The prize for the first-place winning team in each category is 500,000 dirhams, the second-place winners will receive a prize worth 250,000 dirhams, and the third-place team will receive 150,000 dirhams.

As for the prizes for the Junior Challenge, the financial prizes are divided into: 70,000 dirhams for the first-place winning team, 56,000 dirhams for second place, and 35,000 dirhams for third place.

Great support

The Government Games received high-level support from a large group of leading institutions and companies from the government and private sectors, as the list of sponsors of the Government Games includes: DP World as a main partner, the Dubai Sports Council as a strategic sponsor, the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation “Emarat”, Damac Properties, and the Emirates Post Group. “7X” as gold sponsors, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and First Abu Dhabi Bank as silver sponsors, in addition to Dubai Festival City, Home Bakery, Al Fares International Tents, “Jeep,” and the integrated telecommunications company “Du.”

Continuing success

It is noteworthy that, during the past four sessions, the government games enjoyed wide local, regional and international participation, exceeding 4,500 players, both male and female, from government employees, community groups, and city teams.

You can find out about the latest developments in the “Government Games” via the website http://www.govgames.ae, Or via social media accounts on Instagram, the X platform, and Facebook @GovGames.