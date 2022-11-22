The German Football Association DFB has lost a loyal sponsor due to the decision not to wear the OneLove captain’s armband at the World Cup. Supermarket chain Rewe will immediately stop the years of cooperation after it was announced that the German captain Manuel Neuer will not wear the tire after all.

FIFA had threatened with a yellow card for wearing the band, which stands for connection and against all forms of discrimination. “The scandalous attitude of FIFA is absolutely unacceptable to me as a CEO of a diverse company and as a football enthusiast,” said Lionel Souque.

His company had already said last month that it would terminate the long-term contract with the DFB, regardless of the controversial World Cup. Due to the new development, Rewe no longer uses its advertising rights with immediate effect.

Furthermore, Rewe now gives away World Cup compilation albums for free and donates the previous proceeds to charity. The supermarket chain does wish the German national team every success in Qatar.





