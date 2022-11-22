The German Football Association DFB has lost a loyal sponsor due to the decision not to wear the OneLove captain’s armband at the World Cup. Supermarket chain Rewe will immediately stop the years of cooperation after it was announced that the German captain Manuel Neuer will not wear the tire after all.

FIFA had threatened with a yellow card for wearing the band, which stands for connection and against all forms of discrimination. “The scandalous attitude of FIFA is absolutely unacceptable to me as a CEO of a diverse company and as a football enthusiast,” said Lionel Souque.

His company had already said last month that it would terminate the long-term contract with the DFB, regardless of the controversial World Cup. Due to the new development, Rewe no longer uses its advertising rights with immediate effect. Furthermore, Rewe now gives away World Cup compilation albums for free and donates the previous proceeds to charity. The supermarket chain does wish the German national team every success in Qatar. See also Tour boat sunk in Japan: ten people on board died, 16 missing

Dispute

The German Football Association is now considering going to the International Sports Tribunal CAS to challenge FIFA’s sanctions against the OneLove captaincy. “FIFA has banned us from sending a signal for diversity and human rights with enormous threat. The DFB is investigating whether this action by FIFA is lawful,” said a spokesman.

In addition to Neuer, Virgil van Dijk also refrained from wearing the band.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Check everything about the World Cup in Qatar here, with the latest news and the schedule of the Orange squad, the schedule, the premium stories, columns, videos and podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Wrestling | Arvi Savolainen wrestled to the European Championship finals and secured the first adult medal of his career

| Schedule

View the complete schedule in Qatar here. View the special World Cup match center here!





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.