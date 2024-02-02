













The news was shared by CBS Sports and Nickelodeon. Both channels announced that this character and his friends will sing in the opening segment for the festivities on Nickelodeon. They also shared a preview of what to expect.

This is a new version of the song Sweet Victory which appeared in the second segment of episode 15 of the second season of sponge Bob and which has the title of 'Band Geeks'.

When CBS Sports had the Super Bowl before, many fans asked for this iconic moment from the cartoon to appear.

Now it will be present in a very special way. The channel shared some details about what to expect from the presentation.

According to CBS Sports 'For the first time, characters from the series will be part of the live broadcast, with an animated SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke)'.

He also confirmed that alongside them will be the CBS Sports analyst, Nate Burleso, and Noah Eagle, who will be the one who narrates play after play. So a lot of fun can be expected for fans of the cartoon and American football.

Sandy, played by Carolyn Lawrence, will make her debut as a sideline reporter, while Mr. Krabs, voiced by Mr. Lawrence, will provide live commentary.

NFL Slimetime's Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter will broadcast from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But there will not only be characters from sponge Bob on February 11, 2024. Dora the Explorer (Diana Zermeño) and Boots (Asher Colton Spence) will explain the penalty calls.

Apart from sponge Bob We have more information about animated series in TierraGamer.

