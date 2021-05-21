sponge Bob He knew how to give us funny moments that became popular references, and although its creator passed away a few years ago, the series continues to be renewed in film and television.

The last film that was released left fans satisfied despite having changed some things from the original program, and its success was so much that they are already planning a new film.

What is striking is that this time sponge Bob will not be the protagonist, since the story will be centered on the strong Sandy Cheek.

SpongeBob will no longer be the protagonist in this movie

According to a report by Collider, Nickelodeon I would already be working on a new spin Animated off centered on Sandy, or Arenita, as we know her in Latin America.

Apparently, the company detected that this character from sponge Bob has great potential to develop so they will give you your own animated movie.

The report ensures that the management will be in the hands of Liza johnson, who has participated in series such as American Woman and American Horror Story.

Many of the adventures of sponge Bob They would not have happened without Sandy’s wit and skill, as this squirrel not only possessed great intelligence, it was also strong and mastered martial arts.

The concrete details about this new film are still not revealed, and in fact, it has not been officially confirmed if the information is real or a simple rumor.

The strategy of Nickelodeon try to win a new audience with different animated products, even based on properties from years ago like Rugrats, which will return with a new series.

We’ll see if they choose to follow the characteristic style of SpongeBob SquarePants or if they focus on a program for the little ones in the house.

Do you think a spin off from Sandy Cheek at the cinema?

