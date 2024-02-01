The Super Bowl halftime tradition has existed for years, with performances that have left those attending the game that defines the American football championship stunned, as artists such as Michael Jackson Or until Katy Perry They have stepped into the stadium to play their iconic songs. However, there is a presentation that people of the nineties have been waiting for since the first steps of the second millennium, and it relates to a much-loved Nickelodeon series.

Through the official CBS Sports account, something has been confirmed that fans of the animated series will enjoy in all its splendor, and that is the performance of the song SpongeBob's Sweet Victory during the event, it is not at halftime but will take place before the game starts. It is worth mentioning that it can be seen in the special broadcast that the children's channel will have around this event. For now it is only confirmed for the United States and it is not known if it will also be broadcast in Latin America.

It is worth clarifying that the format of this character show will be in CGI.

You asked for it. You got it. Sweet Victory will kick off @Nickelodeon's presentation of Super Bowl LVIII next Sunday 🧽 🎺 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xvQN4fa8mh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 1, 2024

For those unfamiliar with this fan-only topic, Sweet Victory was a song that appeared in a season 2 episode of sponge Bob called “Band of Fools.” In the chapter, the protagonist and other members of Bikini Bottom join a gang led by calamardothis one ends with the band performing during the fictional Bubble Bowl, and being remembered for years by the people who enjoyed the premiere.

He Super Bowl LVIIIand will transmit the February 11th and it will be a battle between the champions Kansas City Chiefs, and the NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers. The game will be broadcast on CBS, Paramount+, NFL+ and other local channels in the case of Mexico, Azteca and also Televisa. The start is scheduled for 3:30 pm Pacific time and 5:30 in central Mexico.

Remember that you can relive the iconic episode on Paramount +.

Editor's note: This will definitely be the show of the event, there will not be anything that can overshadow it, unless there is the option of reviving Michael Jackson, otherwise, it will take away the attention of the current public. I will be present to witness this performance in CGI format.