SpongeBob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game was presented at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. It is a new action game that puts us in the shoes of the star of the SpongeBob series.
The trailer shows us various of the activities that we can complete in the game. The release date is October 4 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
SpongeBob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game trailer
There official description reads: “Explore Bikini Bottom like a playground, using various objects to create physics-defying fun. The game features missions from beloved characters like SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs, Sandy and Plankton and includes iconic locations like Glove World, the Junkyard and Demolition Derby. Activities range from building Krabby Patties to turning Mrs. Puff’s Rage Room upside down!”
What do you think of the new Spongebob and Patrick game?
