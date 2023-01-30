The community that SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Button has managed to generate, both among fans of the yellow sponge and in speddrunner competitions, has managed to convince THQ Nordic to produce one remake in 2020. A title that, as underlined in our analysis, has managed to convey to the new generations of gamers that care and respect for the original animated series. The boys of Purple Lamp Studios they accepted a difficult challenge, namely to create an original game dedicated to this iconic IP of international POP culture. Today’s review is dedicated to the Nintendo Switch version of SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake.

An accident like any other

The game begins on an exciting day for SpongeBob and Patrick at their amusement park Clove World. There they meet a mysterious clairvoyant named Cassandra, who sells the two friends special soap bubbles capable of guaranteeing every kind of desire. Curious and out of control, the two protagonists make too many requests destroying the very fabric of existence. This causes, predictably, a real mess in the city of Bikini Button such as buildings disappearing, jelly everywhere and several inhabitants transported within alternate dimensions. The only ones able to save the day are SpongeBob and Patrick, even if the latter has become a balloon.

The story conceived for the production is, as it is easy to guess, a mere pretext to insert Bikini Button and its inhabitants in the umpteenth problem. The general feeling is that of a long episode of the animated series, characterized by the typical simple and linear narration, jokes suitable for all ages and no kind of strong visual violence. In short, the development team managed to carry perfectly the spirit of the franchise in videogame format, also thanks to quotations and references taken from the over 24 years since it first aired.

A mention, however, goes to total lack of an Italian dubbing. A definitely negative point, given the possible disappointment of children and enthusiasts in feeling even the lack of Claudio Moneta’s voice. The choice seems mainly market, something that hasn’t stopped the presence of dubbing in English, German, French, Spanish and even Japanese. Furthermore, the written translation into Italian is imperfect and has obvious errors.

Another road

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake it distances itself from the previous work of the team, at a structural level. Instead of being a one-size-fits-all collectathon, this is pretty much a linear 3D action platformer where i collectibles are purely secondary and not the main focus of the experience.

Over the 7 levels availablethe player is tasked with controlling only SpongeBobwhile it has to collect the endless jellies scattered throughout the level. The latter represent the currency with which to continue the adventure, but given their extremely massive presence it is practically impossible to get stuck. The player faces levels where platforming does not incite exploration, if not in specific areas, specifically following the direction desired by the development team. A design choice that may disappoint fans of Battle for the Bikini Button but which, at the same time, manages to give a different experience just right to the title of Heavy Iron Studios in 2003.

In a platformer of any genre, the movement it is essential in ensuring an interesting and enjoyable experience. Sadly, the cute neighborhood sponge features a moveset not only limited, but even almost entirely copied from the previously mentioned remake. The only new features are a mechanic linked to soap bubbles – nice as far as situational – and the possibility of using skills previously linked to Sandy and Patrick. However, everything must be unlocked by reaching certain points in the adventure, a feature that ties in hand with the secondary content.

Within the levels you can get items like lost coins, stars and much more. However, these are not all immediately accessible, but only once the player obtains all the necessary skills. A mechanic that would work on paper, if it weren’t blatantly so an excuse to insert some monotonous and predictable backtracking. In some sections we see the attempt to add secondary paths but, unfortunately, it is not enough to improve the situation. The whole however, it is not mandatoryso it’s possible to reach the end credits ignoring all sorts of optional objectives.

An empty city

In this review, we have pointed out that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a title extremely simple, which is suitable for audiences of all ages. This is not a negative side of the production, on the contrary, it is certainly a good commercial choice to let all kinds of gamers enjoy the experience.

At the same time though, it’s easy to see how the development team has made the whole experience even more simplified as compared to Battle for Bikini Button – Rehydrated. A situation that can be explained by multiple factors given an exaggerated presence of checkpointsthe lack of a classic screw system, too condescending platforming or the slow reaction of enemies.

In particular, the latter are certainly one of the most disappointing characteristics of the production. The opponents that SpongeBob has to face are not many and, consequently, these become soon repetitive and plus one obstacle to lengthen the present levels. However, the special sections ei are appreciable several minigamessuch as driving sea horses or a sort of mole-catcher, which, although not original, manage to give greater variety to the whole experience.

Another return is the browsable hubhere represented again by the famous Bikini Button. Unfortunately, this too is a missed opportunity for the guys at Purple Lamp Studios, because in the end it is too small and uninteresting to explore. The concept of being able to explore a historic setting of American animation is certainly intriguing, but it is not really developed and deepened. Every now and then some activity appears to be done inside, such as preparing the Krabby Patty or cleaning the garbage, but they seem more to make up the number than to bring a real advantage to the entire gaming ecosystem.

In general, the whole concept seems wasted, so much so not reach its full potential. The idea of ​​traveling in dimensions seems confused and without a real vision, with themes that are all too traditional and have already been seen and reviewed in a thousand other productions. Patrick’s balloon shape itself, however cute, has no function in the gameplay of the work.

Portable bubbles

In the purely stylistic side, we can confirm that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has aenormous care and donate one feeling of authenticity. The models are extremely colourful, the small details in the idle animations or even i unlockable costumes they demonstrate the commitment to make everything part of the SpongeBob universe. A pity about the few cutscenes present, both because they are imperfect in the directorial and animation sector, and because they are mainly replaced by simple static models that speak. Also, it’s pretty obvious a reuse of assets from Battle for Bikini Button – Rehydratedbut in general everything has been well recontextualized.

However, a downside comes from the soundtrack, so forgettable and repetitive that it quickly becomes boring. A real shame, however, given the good quality of the music that other brand tie-ins have.

There version for Nintendo Switch tested by us, moreover, it currently presents some problems. It is not uncommon to find gods frequent drops in frame rate, especially towards the end of the game and in situations with several enemies on the screen, bugs of some kind or real stop seconds. Of course, whoever decides to take this version must reckon with the technical limits of the platform, thus accepting less detailed graphics and a more blurred visual. However, the general experience is enjoyable from start to finish, with obviously the possibility of playing both in home and portable mode.

An advantage are, surely, the accessibility settings posted by Purple Lamp Studios. We are certainly not at the level of Sony’s titles in this sense, but still seeing how developers think about color blind users is a positive sign that shows the immense openness that the gaming industry currently has.