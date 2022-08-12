It’s almost a must-have symbol for THQ and even the latest THQ Nordic Showcase certainly couldn’t leave us without our dose of SpongeBob.

The event has in fact proposed a new gameplay trailer of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake full of crazy and varied situations in the company of SpongeBob and Patrick Stella with lots of action from old school 3D action platform.

We just have to wait for the release date!