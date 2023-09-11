THQ Nordic has announced the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions Of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shakewhich will be available in stores starting from October 16, 2023.
Those who already own a copy for PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free thanks to a patch arriving on the same day and which includes various new features, also for PC and Nintendo Switch. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view below.
As reported on the official THQ Nordic website, the upcoming update for all versions of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will include the photo mode and 19 different filters to embellish your shots, as well as two new costumes, “King Doubloon” and “Plush Gary”. Additionally, audio speaker support and adaptive triggers for the DualSense will be added (PS5 only).
A new adventure with SpongeBob and Patrick
Published last January 31st on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a 3D platformer based on the famous Nickelodeon cartoon.
In the game we follow the story of SpongeBob and Patrick who find mermaid tears capable of granting any wish, but carelessly cause chaos in the fabric of the universe. The two will embark on an adventure that will lead them to explore seven worlds to restore order, each featuring a different team, such as the Wild West, Halloween and the prehistoric era.
If you want to know more, please refer to our review of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake for Nintendo Switch.
