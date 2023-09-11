THQ Nordic has announced the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions Of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shakewhich will be available in stores starting from October 16, 2023.

Those who already own a copy for PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free thanks to a patch arriving on the same day and which includes various new features, also for PC and Nintendo Switch. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view below.

As reported on the official THQ Nordic website, the upcoming update for all versions of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will include the photo mode and 19 different filters to embellish your shots, as well as two new costumes, “King Doubloon” and “Plush Gary”. Additionally, audio speaker support and adaptive triggers for the DualSense will be added (PS5 only).