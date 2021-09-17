At the THQ Nordic Showcase it was announced SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with a trailer.

The movie, which as one might expect is definitely funny and over the top, does not offer us many details about the game, except that we will venture into various alternative dimensions. For example, let’s see SpongeBob become first a caveman, then a charming cowboy and even a snail. It will be interesting to see how this affects the gameplay.

“Mermaid tears granting wishes in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick … What could possibly go wrong? OK, the fabric that holds the universe together could tear and open portals to fantasy worlds filled with knights, cowboys, pirates and prehistoric snails. But nothing our favorite sponge can’t handle with the right cosmic costume! Let’s all dance the Cosmic Shake!“, reads the official synopsis of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

Also from the information released by THQ Nordic, we learn that during the adventure it will be possible to use “classic and new platoform skills such as hook throwing and karate kick” and wear more than 30 costumes. There will be 7 fantasy worlds, such as Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom, and all the iconic characters from the animated series, all with dubbing and texts in Italian.

