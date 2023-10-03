The successful animated series sponge Bob has been renewed for season 15 in Nickelodeon. The new season will consist of 26 episodes and will bring the show’s total episode count to 345 since its original launch in 1999. The show will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its debut in 2024. News of the renewal comes ahead of the season 14 premiere of the program, scheduled to launch in November.

The show’s voice cast includes Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) in his English Version. The cast in Spanish still needs to be confirmed. sponge Bob remains one of the cornerstones of Nickelodeon and all of Paramount.

It has been the most-watched animated series for 21 consecutive years and is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount’s history. In addition to the main program, there are now also The Patricio Estrella Show in Nickelodeon and Kamp Koral: The SpongeBob Years on Paramount+. Three films have also been released for cinema. sponge Bob to date, in addition to a Broadway show, video games and associated merchandise.

sponge Bob was created by Stephen Hillenburg, who passed away in 2018. It is produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, California. Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller are executive producers of SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral: The SpongeBob Years. The production is overseen by Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president of senior youth animation at Nickelodeonand Kelley Gardner, vice president of current series, animation, at Nickelodeon.

Via: Variety

