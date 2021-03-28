SpongeBob, the fiction created by Stephen Hillenburg, is one of the best-known animated series of recent years. Thanks to the overflowing personality of the protagonist and sense of humor of the program, fiction is now part of popular culture despite its detractors.

Apology for drugs and the moral corruption of infants have been accusations that the show has had to face on more than one occasion. Today, a new dilemma forced Nickelodeon to remove two episodes from all of its official platforms.

The first chapter, Mature Crustacean, shows us Mr. Krabs going through the crisis of forty. When venturing with SpongeBob and Patrick in various shenanigans, he decides to steal women’s underwear but the victim turns out to be his own mother.

“Crustacean Maduro has been out (broadcast) since 2018, following a standards review in which we determined that some elements of the story were not appropriate for children,” a Nickelodeon representative told IGN.

The second chapter is about Kwarantined Krab, one of the most recent belonging to season 12. There Mr. Krabs contracts a very contagious disease and must be quarantined, but he refuses and even decides to spread the virus.

“Kwarantined Krab focuses on the history of a virus, so we have decided not to transmit it due to the sensitivities surrounding the real world global pandemic,” were the representative’s last words in this regard.

Spongebob – official synopsis

Near Bikini Atoll, a few leagues under the sea, in an underwater city called Bikini Bottom, lives SpongeBob. He does not have a logical way of acting in life, he does everything in an unconventional way. Your good intentions and your eagerness to do good often create quite a few problems.