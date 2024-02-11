Last week Nickelodeon had promised to give a surprise to SpongeBob fans, and that was precisely because this character along with his best friends were going to appear during the edition 2024 of the superbowlthis to sing the iconic melody of Sweet Victory. So a CGI video has been released shortly before the match to pay tribute to such a beloved franchise and especially its creator, Stephen Hillenburg.
Here are more details for those who want context about how important this tribute is:
The song “Sweet Victory” is an iconic piece of music that appears in the SpongeBob SquarePants episode “Band of Suckers.” In this episode, SpongeBob brings together a group of Bikini Bottom characters to form a band, with the goal of impressing Squilliam Fancyson, an arrogant rival of SpongeBob's who taunts him by saying that he has never been successful in life. .
In the episode's climax, SpongeBob's band plays “Sweet Victory” during a sporting event at Burbank Stadium (Bikini Bottom in the original version). The song is an exciting and epic piece of rock, complete with choruses and a powerful melody. The SpongeBob SquarePants gang's performance of “Sweet Victory” is a memorable and triumphant moment in the series, and has been beloved by fans since its original airing.
“Sweet Victory” was written and performed by American rock group David Glen Eisley, and was originally released in 1986 as part of the album “The Lost Tapes” by AOR rock band “Giuffria.” However, the song's popularity increased significantly after its use in SpongeBob SquarePants. The song has become a symbol of triumph and has been used in numerous memes and sporting events since then.
Editor's note: Without a doubt, it was a dream that many of us had, and it is nice to know that it was finally fulfilled. Stephen should be proud of how far his work has come, it's a shame that Nickelodeon is managing the franchise in a slightly overexploited way in terms of spinoff series.
