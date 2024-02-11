Last week Nickelodeon had promised to give a surprise to SpongeBob fans, and that was precisely because this character along with his best friends were going to appear during the edition 2024 of the superbowlthis to sing the iconic melody of Sweet Victory. So a CGI video has been released shortly before the match to pay tribute to such a beloved franchise and especially its creator, Stephen Hillenburg.

Here you can check it:

Here are more details for those who want context about how important this tribute is: