The cartoons they are something that has been around for decades. Although it has been questioned how healthy this type of content is for children, it is also true that some programs offer a benefit to infants, and this is something that a recent report has made clear.

Recently, the research group known as BNG gathered data to find out which children’s programs can help minors educationally. While the number of programs that were used is unknown, we do know that they are all aimed at people 14 years of age or younger. The study took into consideration from current programs to classics from the 90s. The purpose was to see how many unique words, per thousand words, each production uses.

The result? sponge Bob won with 213 per thousand unique words. Stuck In the Middle He came in second with 212. Dragon Prince Y Gudetama they took third and fourth place. 7th Heaven, The Middle Y Anne are still on the list, with the Pokémon anime coming in at eighth with 158 unique words. To conclude the top ten, mention is made of The Owl House Y The New Addams Family.

It seems that children can learn more than one could imagine by seeing sponge Bob Y Pokemon every time it’s on tv. On related topics, you can check out our review of the new SpongeBob game here. Similarly, a certain Pokémon returns to the TCG after years of being locked out.

Via: BNG