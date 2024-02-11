'SpongeBob SquarePants' will make history tonight by performing his own show at the halftime show at the Super Bowl 2024. This event will not only shine for Usher, but also for one of Nickelodeon's most historic and beloved characters. Likewise, on social networks, some photos of what this show would be like have been leaked, where we not only see the square friend, but also Patricio playing one of the instruments with passion.

In this regard, what makes this show special is that we will see one of the episodes of 'SpongeBob SquarePants' come true. Previously, the series previewed its show at the event NFL with the song 'Sweet Victory'.

What will the 'SpongeBob' show at the Super Bowl be like?

The presentation of 'SpongeBob' will be subject to many high-tech equipment so that it can be more real. In addition, the original voices of SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick and Sandy (Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and Carolyn Lawrence) will be present every minute of the event to interact with the game hosts, while Sandy will serve as a match reporter. Technically, the event will have 23 augmented reality cameras, real-time 3D animation graphic packers based on Unreal Engine.

The 'SpongeBob SquarePants' show is aimed at the whole family so that they can enjoy it and also as part of the public request, who, through a survey of the same NFLthey discovered that a large part of the public expects to see something funny in the halftime show.

When will the Super Bowl be presented?

According to official information shared by the NFL, the Chiefs vs. 49ers will take place this Sunday, February 11 starting at 6.30 pm (Peru time). The channels authorized to broadcast it live will be ESPN and Star Plus. The presentation of 'SpongeBob SquarePants' promises to be epic for fans of sports and the animated series.

How old is 'SpongeBob SquarePants'?

The 'SpongeBob SquarePants' series was created in 1986. However, it was released in 1999. Since then, the character has captivated new generations with the adventures he experiences together with his friends. sponge Bob He loves his job as a cook at the restaurant El Crustáceo Krusty, where 'Mr. Krabs' is his boss and 'Squidward' is his partner.

How long does the Super Bowl last?

The meetings generally last approximately three hours., since the game is interrupted by fouls, penalties, timeouts and play reviews. Responsible for the performance will be the singer, composer and producer born in Dallas, Texas: Usher. On social media, there has been speculation that he could be accompanied by artists such as Pitbull, Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Young Jeezy, Martin Garrix, Will.i.am or Lil Jon.