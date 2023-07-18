













sponge Bob It is a cartoon focused on the children’s community. Because of this, despite the fact that it is a comic installment, it has very precise limits that, on occasions, have become very flexible and for this reason, a couple of chapters have been censored from the delivery in open television format.

However, it seems that two chapters of sponge Bob that had disappeared from the map could return in streaming format.

In case you didn’t know, we are talking about a chapter from 2021 and another from 2018. The episode “Kwarantined Crab” of sponge Bob of 2021 made references to the pandemic caused by the COVID19 virus, it was labeled as insensitive, so it was withdrawn.

However, the 2018 chapter “Mid-Life Crustacean”, it had a more adult tone. The story revolved around SpongeBob, Patrick and Mr. Krabs who stole panties from a home after a party. This type of content was deemed inappropriate for children and was taken off the air.

Neverthelessin the middle of 2023 it seems that both chapters will return to the screens, but not from open television but from streaming platforms that distribute the popular cartoon.

Where can I watch SpongeBob in Mexico?

Netflix currently has seasons five through seven available. Besides the movies To the rescue, A hero out of water and The movie.

The thirteen seasons of sponge Bob They are available on Prime Video but only for the United States. Nevertheless, you can use Paramount through Prime Video to enjoy all the episodes.

The price of the Paramount Plus subscription is 109 MXN.

