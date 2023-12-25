Cities are home to more than half of the world's population and are responsible for more than 70% of greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, they have a fundamental role to play in stopping and adapting to the double crisis of biodiversity loss and climate change. We still have time to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, but it will only be possible if we reduce our atmospheric emissions by 43% in the next seven years. Otherwise, we will face the consequences of floods and droughts, which are becoming more frequent and are being felt around the world.

One way to make cities more sustainable and resilient is to incorporate nature into their management and design. These solutions protect, restore and manage the ecosystem sustainably, ensuring biodiversity, improving air quality and ensuring greater food and water security. Nature-based solutions are diverse and range from city greening to restoring wetlands and reefs to improving stormwater management. They are not only positive for the environment, but also for well-being and the economy. In fact, they have the potential to generate more than 59 million jobs worldwide.

More information

A large number of cities are adopting innovative nature-based solutions. For example, Guangzhou (China) embarked on a journey in 2017 to become a sponge city with the aim of addressing environmental degradation. By applying this concept, Guangzhou and many other Chinese metropolises have reduced the risk of flooding and improved water management. Other cities, such as Toronto, Canada, have implemented a policy requiring new buildings to have green roofs, which can reduce the temperature and energy consumption of buildings, in addition to providing a habitat for urban fauna and improving air quality. For its part, Medellín (Colombia) has created a green corridor of 1.3 kilometers that offers the neighborhood easy access to green areas.

Nature-based solutions can provide more than a third of the climate mitigation needed by 2030. However, only the 0.3% of spending on urban infrastructure is intended for it.

Large cities depend on their surroundings to access natural resources such as water, energy or food, and at the same time they have a great impact on their ecosystem.

This year, the World Metropolitan Day, celebrated every October 7, focused on “the power of nature.” With this theme, a call was made to governments to work beyond the administrative limits of their cities and place nature at the center of local action. More than 240 people, including political representatives, met in Istanbul (Türkiye) to exchange experiences on how to improve the resilience of their metropolitan areas. This global eventorganized by the Union of Marmara Municipalities, Metropolis and UN-Habitat, was followed by events in other cities such as Kinshasa, Austin, Barcelona, ​​Valle de Aburrá and Mexico City.

One of the great conclusions of the debates is that the challenges that cities face cannot be resolved only at the municipal level. The boundaries of a city no longer reflect the daily reality of its inhabitants, so governments need to look beyond traditional geographic and institutional divisions. Life is built on a metropolitan scale. Consequently, it must be governed at the same scale at which it is lived: it is an exercise in co-responsibility that makes it possible to reduce territorial inequality, thus overcoming the binary narrative of winning and losing territories.

Furthermore, the metropolitan perspective recognizes that cities are not fundamentally different from their surroundings. Nor are they contrary to nature. Large cities depend on their surroundings to access natural resources such as water, energy or food, and at the same time they have a great impact on their ecosystem. On the global scene, cities are key players in world affairs due to their scope, size and cultural importance.

Laura Valdes She is Head of Public Policies at Metrópolis, a global network that brings together the large cities and metropolitan areas of the world.

You can follow Future Planet in x, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.