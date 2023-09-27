The cat Hiro has been missing for more than 24 hours, but during the night a report arrived near the Spoleto fortress

“I’m Nino, I’m in Spoleto and my cat Hiro has disappeared and we haven’t found him since this morning”: the comedian and actor launched the appeal on social media Nino Frassicacurrently busy in Umbria filming the new episodes of Don Matteo, the Rai 1 drama in which the 72-year-old has played the marshal for years Nino Cecchini.

The search for Hiro the cat — Hiro is a Burmese Sacred, castrated and microchipped, who vanished into thin air in the historic center of Spoleto, in the Cathedral area, yesterday, Tuesday 26 September. Not only Nino Frassica launched the appeal, who announced it via Instagram a reward of 5 thousand euros for those who will bring home, safe and sound, little Hiro, but also the actor’s wife, Barbara Exignotiswho has already released a statement to the press. See also Ouch Juve, McKennie also stops: dislocated shoulder, about a month out

The cat, as told by Barbara who also addressed the group on Facebook Lost cats – Umbria, escaped from the couple’s temporary home in Spoleto around 6am yesterday morning, when the woman opened the French window of the house to let him out onto the terrace. The feline, however, would have quickly passed towards the neighbors’ house and from there would have gone down to the street near the church of Sant’Eufemia.

The words of Barbara Exignotis — “He is the smallest of our three cats, he doesn’t know the city and as soon as we saw that he was no longer at home we immediately started the search,” Barbara told the newspaper The nation.

The searches have not yet yielded positive results, although something has moved. Nino Frassica, again via Instagram, announced this morning that during the night Hiro was spotted “near the turn of the fortress in Spoleto”, a few hundred meters from the temporary residence of Frassica and Barbara Exignotis. See also Absolut runs fast in Pride Month 2023: Run Like and Gate Rainbow Beach

The announcement published on the Facebook group in which dozens of users every week report lost and found cats throughout Umbria also indicates two telephone numbers to contact in case of discovery of little Hiro, while on Instagram Frassica invited users to send him a private message to report any sightings or the discovery of the cat.