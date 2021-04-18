shut down Judith Braun



Linda Zervakis has become one of the most famous TV news faces in Germany. Now it will soon be seen for the last time in the “Tagesschau”.

Update from April 10, 2021, 9:13 p.m.: After eight years, Linda Zervakis leaves the ARD Tagesschau. That leaked out in an internal email. So far, the moderator had not yet spoken out. In the meantime there were even rumors that she wanted to switch to ProSieben. On her Instagram account, she commented for the first time on her end at ARD.

“I’m finally going to speak up. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the letters that have reached me ”, she thanks her followers. And further: “Yesterday I was very touched, very flattened, built very close to the water, as far as my departure from the Tagesschau is concerned. I’m still touched by it. ”But what interests many of her fans: What about the future of the 45-year-olds on TV? She does not want to comment on this at the moment. “I just can’t say what’s next yet. Please check me out. ”She promises to inform her fans on her Instagram channel at a later date.

Linda Zervakis reports to Tagesschau-Aus – fans and colleagues react

Her followers and colleagues had probably already been waiting for this message. Moderator Kim Fisher commented on the short video: “I think it’s great that you will obviously soon be featured with a meeeeega project! You just HAVE to be behind the table! “, Said Fisher, probably referring to the Tagesschau counter. A fan also senses big plans at Zervakis: “So Federal Chancellor”. Another follower was sad about her departure: “You will be missed so much. At 8 p.m. in our living room. A family member leaves. ”“ What a loss, ”responded a disappointed user.

Linda Zervakis surprisingly leaves ARD Tagesschau: Will you switch to ProSieben?

Update from April 10, 2021, 4:03 p.m .: A report from media insider According to Linda Zervakis is to plan to switch to the television station ProSieben. Also dwdl.de is said to have received “similar information”. So far, however, there has been no official confirmation of the speculations from either Zervakis or ProSieben.

The sender should media insider only announced that Zervakis would not moderate the news program “Newstime” or shows for ProSieben. This left other options open. In the information segment, ProSieben had recently repositioned itself, for example with one Special broadcast on the nursing emergency, which showed a nurse one shift for seven hours without a break.

Linda Zervakis leaves the “Tagesschau”: colleague posts a sad picture

Update from April 10, 2021, 9:27 a.m.: On April 26th, spokeswoman Linda Zervakis will announce the news of the 8pm “Tagesschau” for the last time. This became known yesterday after an internal mail leaked. After her departure, ARD Tagesthemen colleague Caren Miosga spoke up. On Instagram, she posted a black and white photo of herself with a pout and sad eyes. Below you can read: “Linda goes – oh no”. Linda Zervakis comments below with a red heart and writes: “No words”.

It is not yet known which new projects are waiting for Linda Zervakis.

Linda Zervakis leaves the “Tagesschau”: Internal mail leaked

First report from April 9, 2021:

Hamburg – Linda Zervakis stops as “Tagesschau” spokeswoman. This was confirmed by the North German Broadcasting Corporation (NDR) on Friday at the request of the German Press Agency. On April 26th she will present the 8pm edition of the “Tagesschau” for the last time. The 45-year-old has become one of the most famous TV news faces in Germany in recent years. In addition to her job for the news program with the highest ratings on German television, which is produced by ARD-aktuell in Hamburg on the NDR site, Zervakis also initiated other media projects. For example, last year she started a podcast on Spotify in which she interviews Germans with a migration background.

Zervakis brought the surprising news to her editorial colleagues from ARD news via internal email Media insider. Zervakis is said not to have given reasons for her short-term departure. After 19 years at NDR, it is time to break new ground. “If not now, then when?” She wrote. One should go “when it is most beautiful”. What Zervakis after her time at the “Tagesschau” she apparently did not announce.

Zervakis leaves “Tagesschau”: Editor-in-chief of ARD-aktuell regrets saying goodbye

On the “Tagesschau” website, Marcus Bornheim, first editor-in-chief of ARD-aktuell, said: “The“ Tagesschau ”very much regrets having to do without Linda Zervakis. The entire team appreciated her as a person and colleague. Linda Zervakis would like to change her career at her own request, we wish her all the best for her future. ”

Zervakis’ started her professional career as a copywriter, in 2001 she started at NDR. She worked there for several years as an editor and spokesperson for the radio station N-Joy. In 2009 she was shown at the “Nachtmagazin”. Just one year later, Linda Zervakis became a permanent spokesperson for the “Tagesschau”. The Hamburg native has been featured in the main edition of the news program at 8 p.m. since May 2013 and was Marc Bator’s successor at that time. (dp / dpa)

