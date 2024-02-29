Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison on February 16, was subjected to torture for three days before his death, his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on Wednesday (28).

Through social media, she accused President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for the atrocities committed against Navalny, calling him a “bloody monster”.

Navalny, 47, was Putin's main critic and denounced corruption and human rights violations in Russia. He was imprisoned and died after “feeling ill”, according to Russian authorities. The Kremlin denies any involvement in Navalny's death and claims that he died of “natural causes”, however, allies of the Russian opponent claim that he was murdered by Putin's government, which did not welcome a possible prisoner exchange with the Germany.

The exchange would precisely involve Navalny going to the European country and sending Vadim Krasikov, an agent of the Russian security service (FSB), who is imprisoned in Germany, back to Putin's country, according to Maria Pevchikh, a friend of Navalny.

Several European Union (EU) countries and the United States condemned the death of the Russian opponent, with American President Joe Biden stating that Putin was responsible for the act. The US also imposed new sanctions against Russians following Navalny's death. The United Nations (UN) requested at that time a “transparent investigation into the case”.

Navalny's funeral is scheduled to take place this Friday, March 1, in Moscow, the capital of Russia. Her mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, said the Russian government only released her son's body on the condition that she have a private burial, without the public present.

In turn, spokeswoman Yarmysh said that allies had difficulty finding a place that would accept holding the ceremony in honor of the opponent. Russian police have already arrested hundreds of people who protested Navalny's arrest and death.