Ahmed Atef (Gaza)

Sadiq Khaddour, spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Education, said that the education sector in Gaza is experiencing an exceptionally difficult situation, as 90% of school and university buildings have been damaged, and that the majority of buildings have been completely destroyed, while the rest have been severely damaged, in addition to the only university hospital and university libraries, while about 133 schools have been converted into shelters for the displaced.

In exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, Khaddour stressed that it is not expected that the new school year will begin in the Gaza Strip on its scheduled date of September 9th, due to the fact that the previous school year did not end at all, and the ongoing war and bombardment. The situation is also similar in the West Bank, which is witnessing unstable conditions and security barriers that make movement difficult.

The deteriorating conditions of students in Gaza are increasing as the military escalation continues for the eleventh month and the expected start date of the new school year approaches, amidst uncertainty about the return of school.

According to the Ministry of Education spokesman, the ministry was forced last year to adopt a blended education system that combines face-to-face education and distance education due to the field and security conditions, stressing the need to return to full face-to-face education, but this decision is fraught with risks given the challenges facing students and teachers in Gaza.

The losses of the education sector in Gaza are estimated at about $740 million, the cost of the destruction of buildings and the loss of educational equipment and devices as a result of the military escalation since last October.

The continuation of the Israeli war has deprived students of education, including 630,000 school students, 39,000 of whom missed the high school exams qualifying for university admission, in addition to 88,000 university students and 70,000 children in kindergartens.

Khaddour pointed out that the ministry needs to build unprecedented scenarios to try to resume the school year under these circumstances, with a focus on rehabilitating the infrastructure, compensating for educational losses, and supporting students psychologically.