LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman declined on Tuesday to comment on reports of a party at which guests were expected to bring their own drinks in the garden of the Downing Street official residence during the first lockdown against coronavirus in May 2020.

The spokesman said there is an ongoing inquiry into meetings in Downing Street that needs to be completed first.

“It’s simply a case that we don’t want to see a work in progress being pre-judged,” the spokesperson said. “Given the claims and speculation that have been reported, what is certain is that the independent inquiry can continue to be conducted.”

The spokesperson said Johnson had complete confidence in Chief Private Secretary Martin Reynolds, who ITV said had sent an email invitation to the party saying “Bring your own drink!”

If the government’s internal investigation – which covers a series of social gatherings that broke lockdown rules – establishes any wrongdoing, then those involved must be punished,” the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)

