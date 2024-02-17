Kira Yarmysh claims that activist was “murdered” in prison in Siberia; the day before, Navalny made jokes and smiled during a video hearing

Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, confirmed the death of the Russian president's main critic, Vladimir Putin.

“Alexei Navalny was murdered. His death occurred on February 16, at 2:17 pm local time, according to the official message given to Alexei's mother,” said in publication on X (formerly Twitter) this Saturday (17.Feb.2024).

According to Yarmysh, the activist's body was taken to a morgue in Salekhard. She further stated that the Russian city's Investigative Committee informed the lawyers that the investigation into the cause of death had been completed and that no one had been identified. “something criminal”.

“They literally lie every time, making us walk in circles and covering their tracks.” said in another Publication on X.

Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, created by Navalny in 2011 and classified as “extremist” by Russia in 2021, said on his X account that the activist's mother and lawyer were informed that the cause of death was a “sudden death syndrome”.

The activist's team asks the Investigative Committee to hand over the body to the family.

DEATH OF NAVALNY

The death was reported on Friday (Feb 16) by the penitentiary service of the Russian district of Yamalo-Nenets, located in Siberia, where Navalny was serving his sentence.

The activist would have felt bad and “lost consciousness almost immediately” after a walk. A medical team was called to assist him, but were unable to resuscitate him.

One day earlier, on Thursday (Feb 16), Navalny participated in a video hearing. At the time, she joked about her financial situation and smiled.

“Your Honor, I will send you my personal account number so that you can use your huge federal judge salary to fund my personal account, because I am running out of money and thanks to your decisions, it will run out even faster,” said the activist, according to video released for the Sota Visionvehicle from Russia.

Navalny has been in prison since 2021. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison on August 4 for “extremist acts”which include the creation of an NGO, calling for and financing acts and activities against the government and “rehabilitation of Nazi ideology”.

The charges are related to the activities of Anti-Corruption Foundation. The organization was banned by Russia in 2021. It operates today as an international initiative. The decision was made by the Moscow Court in a closed trial.

Before the August decision, he was already serving a sentence of more than 11 years on other charges. In 2014, he was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for allegedly stealing $500,000 from two Russian companies, but was able to serve his sentence on parole.

In January 2022, he was sentenced to 2½ years in prison for probation violations. The verdict was given after Navalny returned from Germany, where he was recovering from an assassination attempt by poisoning allegedly committed by the FSB (Russian secret service). Two months later, he received a 9-year prison sentence for fraud and contempt.

In December 2023, he disappeared for several days until he was found on December 25 in the Siberian prison where he was found dead. The location is about 3,600 km from Moscow.

ELECTIONS IN RUSSIA

Russia will hold presidential elections from March 15 to 17. In addition to Putin, who is seeking his 5th term, 3 other candidates are expected to run for the Kremlin.

The election is criticized by international observers for its lack of transparency and restrictions on opposition candidates. The expectation is that Putin will be returned to office for another 6 years without difficulties. Under current Russian law, he can remain president until 2036.

Putin, 71 years old, has held the position since 2012. Previously, he had already been president (from 2000 to 2008) and prime minister of the country (from 1999 to 2000 and from 2008 to 2012).