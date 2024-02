The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said this Friday (16) that the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, was “shocked” by the death in prison of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, announced earlier by the local authorities.

Dujarric, who provides services directly to Guterres, said during the daily press conference at United Nations headquarters in New York that the secretary-general “expresses his condolences to Navalny's family and calls for a credible and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his apparent death in prison.”

Navalny was one of the main critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was 47 years old. He died suddenly in an Arctic prison where he had been held since December last year, according to the Russian prison service. A recent video released on Friday shows Navalny joking with a judge while apparently at a hearing. He did not appear to be in any health problems.

The international community accused Vladimir Putin's government of ending the opposition leader's life, a position that Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called “inadmissible.” Russian authorities say they are investigating the case.

In a statement, the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Office expressed its dismay and called on Russia to “end the persecution of politicians, human rights defenders and journalists”, adding that “if a person dies in custody of the State, it must be presumed that the State is responsible”. (With EFE Agency)