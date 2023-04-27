EA spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denied speculation about his health. Communications director Fahrettin Altun on Wednesday evening shared images of tweets claiming that Erdogan had suffered a heart attack, writing: “We categorically reject such unsubstantiated claims regarding the health of the president.” Erdogan will attend the opening of Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant via video conference on Thursday participate.

According to the state news agency Anadolu, Vice President Fuat Oktay said Erdogan was doing well. “We are in constant contact. He’s caught a little cold.”

On Tuesday evening, Erdogan (69) had to interrupt a TV interview because of stomach problems. He then took a campaign break and canceled all appearances for Wednesday. He tweeted that the complaints were minor. However, he is resting on the advice of his doctors. Parliamentary and presidential elections will be held in Turkey on May 14.