Not just the dissemination of an “alternative truth” on the massacre at the Bologna stationin a denial key with respect to the convictions of the neo-fascists, but also a direct attack on the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, who three days ago, recalling the massacre, confirmed its “fascist matrix”. The protagonist of this political-institutional case is the head of institutional communication of the Lazio Region, Marcellus DeAngelisa man closely trusted by the governor Francesco Rocca, elected Brothers of Italy.



Mattarella and the turning point of La Russa: “In Bologna it was a neo-fascist massacre” FRANCIS OLIVE 02 August 2023

De Angelis writes on social media: «August 2 is a very difficult day for anyone who knows the truth and loves justice, which every year is trampled upon even by the highest state authorities (and I proudly take responsibility for what I have written and I am ready to deal with the consequences). The difference between an honorable person and a worthless person is the refusal to subscribe to convenient versions when one knows the truth. And accept the lie because in this way you can live more comfortably. I intend to proclaim to the world that Christ did not die of cold and no one can ever force me to accept otherwise. Just as I know for sure that Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini had nothing to do with the Bologna massacre. It is not an opinion: I know it with absolute certainty. And in reality everyone knows it: journalists, magistrates and “institutional offices”. And if I tell the truth, they, alas, lie. But like the Christian martyrs I will never accept to deny the truth to save myself from the lions. I can demonstrate to anyone with average intelligence and a minimum of intellectual honesty that Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini had nothing to do with the massacre. It is not up to me to say who is responsible, even if I think I have very clear ideas on the matter as well as on who, for more than 40 years, has been responsible for the misdirections. I will limit myself to saying that whoever, every year and in a crusade tone, cries out for sacrilege if someone asks for further information on the matter certainly has something to hide. It’s not enough to put a “like” on this post, you have to re-launch it and share it… otherwise they won, the apostles of lies».



Marcellus DeAngelishead of institutional communication of the Lazio Region

So not only a revisionist propaganda manifesto on neo-fascist subversion, but also a proclamation of proselytism and mobilization.

Journalist, former militant of far-right organizations, senator and deputy, director of Secolo d’Italia, a newspaper of Fratelli d’Italia, De Angelis is the brother of Germana, wife of Luigi Ciavardini, one of those responsible for the Bologna massacre, who was definitively convicted .