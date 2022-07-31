Ibrahim Kalin said, “If all the details are completed by tomorrow, there seems to be a high probability that the first ship will leave the port tomorrow… We will see ships leave the ports the next day at the latest.”

He added to the Turkish Channel Seven that the joint coordination center in Istanbul will likely complete the final work on export routes very soon.

Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of wheat globally, and the agreement brokered by the United Nations in Istanbul last week aims to ease the food crisis and reduce global grain prices, which have risen since the Russian invasion.

The agreement aims to allow the safe passage of grain shipments to and from the ports of Chornomorsk, Odessa and Bivdnyi. Moscow blames Ukraine for the halt in shipments due to port water mines.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country was ready to start shipping grain from the Black Sea ports, and was waiting for the start signal from the United Nations and Turkey for export.

And last Wednesday, the Ukrainian Grain Export Coordination Center was inaugurated in Istanbul, under the agreement, which will take over the task of inspecting ships upon sailing and upon arrival in order to verify that they are not transferred to grain.

Global markets are suffering from severe shortages of agricultural crops, especially Ukrainian wheat, which have been stuck in ports due to the Russian military operation in Ukraine since February 24.