Tuesday, March 16, 2021
No Result
View All Result
🙏 Donate 🙏
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Spokesman for the Libyan parliamentarian: Dabaiba succeeded in gaining the confidence of the deputies

by admin
March 16, 2021
in World
0



The spokesman for the Libyan parliament, Abdullah Belhaq, confirmed that Abd al-Hamid al-Dabaiba, the head of the Libyan National Unity Government in charge of managing the transitional phase, had succeeded with distinction in gaining the confidence of the deputies.
“Dabaiba has succeeded with distinction in gaining the confidence of the deputies … and the upcoming entitlements will not take place without the concerted efforts of the concerned parties,” Abdullah Belhaq said on Twitter.
Political analyst Ahmed al-Mahdawi added, “Dabaiba seeks to lead a real national unity government that works on all of Libyan soil.”

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

.
#Spokesman #Libyan #parliamentarian #Dabaiba #succeeded #gaining #confidence #deputies

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The Yemeni army is inflicting heavy losses on the Houthi militia in Marib

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.