Spokesman for the Libyan parliamentarian: Dabaiba succeeded in gaining the confidence of the deputies

The spokesman for the Libyan parliament, Abdullah Belhaq, confirmed that Abd al-Hamid al-Dabaiba, the head of the Libyan National Unity Government in charge of managing the transitional phase, had succeeded with distinction in gaining the confidence of the deputies.

“Dabaiba has succeeded with distinction in gaining the confidence of the deputies … and the upcoming entitlements will not take place without the concerted efforts of the concerned parties,” Abdullah Belhaq said on Twitter.

Political analyst Ahmed al-Mahdawi added, “Dabaiba seeks to lead a real national unity government that works on all of Libyan soil.”