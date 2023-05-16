Yousra Adel (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Dennis Komitat, spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry in the Middle East and North Africa and director of the German Information Center, considered that the UAE is a close and reliable strategic partner for his country, noting that the country will do an excellent job in organizing the “COP 28” conference. Dr. Denis Komitat said, in an exclusive interview with the “Union” about his country’s participation in the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties “COP 28”, which will be held in the Emirates this year, that preserving the global climate is a global task, indicating that his country has committed to that.

He said: “The targets for emission reductions and the necessary compensation payments for regions particularly affected by climate change can only be agreed at the global level. Fighting human-caused climate change involves many players around the world – from local authorities to businesses, political parties, governments and, last but not least, civil society.

“All of these representatives meet at the conferences of the parties alongside the actual government negotiating teams,” he added.

He pointed out that hosting these formats is a very complex challenge for any country, stressing that the UAE will do an excellent job.

He said: “For many years, Germany has paid special attention to climate protection and renewable energies, and this is one of the reasons for the 14th Petersburg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, which is a high-level international event in which decision-makers from all over the world participate, as they will be our guests to discuss the continuation of the agenda.” ».

He said: «As in the case of other files, the United Arab Emirates – one of the most important strategic partners of Germany – is a close partner that we can rely on. This also applies to the field of promoting renewable energies, and here, too, there are many common interests between Germany and the UAE, as co-signers of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

In the Sudanese file, the official spokesman for the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Middle East and North Africa region said that his country evacuated 780 people, including 230 Germans, more than 180 European Union nationals, and about 370 nationals of other countries, including more than 120 from Canada, in addition to 230 Germans. To Britons, Americans, Jordanians, and about 100 Sudanese, most of whom are relatives of Germans, due to the escalation of violence in Sudan, indicating that the evacuations have ended.

Regarding the measures taken by Germany so far and the possibility of mediation between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, Dr. Denis Komitat said:

Germany remains very concerned about the situation in Sudan, where the political situation there remains very dangerous.

He said: «The United Nations is now proceeding that more than 450 people have died and more than 4,000 injured, and there are likely to be more victims, as I see with concern that the situation of care is getting worse, and the ceasefire operations have not led to a significant breakthrough so far. Supplies are running out, electricity is scarce, the internet is breaking down more and more, many hospitals are no longer able to function, we are seeing many people leaving the capital and trying to flee to quieter areas, and what makes the situation particularly difficult is that humanitarian organizations can barely provide Urgently needed assistance, as it itself has become the target of attacks and looting.”

He called on all parties in Sudan to stop the fighting, stressing that immediate stability is necessary.

He pointed out that his country is working with partner countries and the United Nations to achieve a reliable ceasefire, calling for the consolidation of a political process with Sudanese political parties, the United Nations and regional partners to prevent a return to violence.

He also expressed his country’s strong support for mediation efforts and political support for the Sudan issue at the highest level, noting that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will focus during his trip this week to Ethiopia and Kenya on developments in Sudan as an important issue, in addition to the discussion on bilateral issues as well as on the African Union.

Dr. Denis Komitat said: “I would like to emphasize that Germany still stands by the Sudanese people who have been fighting for years for freedom, peace, justice and democracy, and in some cases the Sudanese risk their lives for that. We support their vision for the future of Sudan. Sudan should not become a site to a new and ongoing violent conflict.

On Germany’s position on the peace process between Palestine and Israel, Dr. Dennis Komitat, spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry in the Middle East and North Africa, said that his country is committed to the two-state solution and is holding close bilateral talks with the Israeli and Palestinian sides.

“For me, it is ultimately important for people in this region to live together and build a positive future together,” he said. “This is only possible through more conversation and close collaboration.”