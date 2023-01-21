Matteo Zoppas president of Ice

Matteo Zoppas towards the presidency of Ice. That’s what he writes Milan and finance. Ice is the agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies.

It is a government body controlled by the Farnesina, which assists our companies in the processes of internationalization, promotion of the image of the Italian product in the world and attraction of foreign investments.

Zoppas, an entrepreneur from the Veneto region, was appointed to the board of directors of the institution last December. Another pawn moves, therefore, within the “big game” of the Meloni government’s spoils system.

Subscribe to the newsletter

