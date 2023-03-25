Today is historic for fans and maybe not so fans of Pokemonsince today the last chapter of the character of Ash Ketchum with his leading role. And it is that during the past 11 weeks we have been prepared with episodes in which she met old friends that she had not seen for many seasons.

Spoilers! We tell you the whole plot of the final episode.

First of all, Ash was currently traveling with his old adventure companions, Brock and Misty, who he says goodbye to as they reach their respective hometowns. So finally, the world champion of battles arrives at the Paleta town where he runs to his house, being received by his mother, as well as by the iconic Mr Mime.

The next segment shows us how Ash arrives once again at Professor Oak’s laboratory, this to observe the Kanto initials that the new generations of trainers will receive. The hero along with Gary Oak save and return Charmander, who is apparently lost, they both say goodbye after the question that Ash is asked, that is about his next goal in life.

That doesn’t lead both the young man and Pikachu to decide to reflect a bit by resting at home, spending time eating, skating, and having more activities with Ash’s Pokémon. This so that shortly after they meet once again with the Rocket team, who seems that they are finally going to steal the yellow rodent. However, an old friend comes to help them from the green forest, and this is none other than Pidgeot.

After this event, Ash has come to a moment to think once more about Gary’s question, coming to the conclusion that being a Pokémon master is not winning battles, but knowing all the species that exist and will exist, all for become your friend. So we go to a scene where he once again leaves his town to embark on a new journey, which apparently the anime producers are no longer going to tell us about.

This is how the anime ends Pokemonat least with Ash. Remember that the final episodes with dubbing will arrive later.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: The truth is a somewhat simplistic conclusion, since it does not give the impression that something ended as is, we are even shown a text indicating that a new journey begins, implying that Ash continues, when they really refer to the new characters. I don’t know, he expected something more emotional.