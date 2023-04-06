finally the movie Mario is available in almost every theater in the world, and that has meant that millions of fans have attended to witness the new adventures of their favorite characters from Nintendo. And something that has attracted attention is its respective ending, which gives hope about future plans with the saga.

spoilers! Here we talk about the end of the movie, so it is recommended not to read for those who have not seen it yet.

There are several elements that are left for a second part. The first of them is Bowsersince in the end and to no one’s surprise, he is defeated by Mario and Luigi in the streets of Brooklyn. The detail is that they leave him locked in a kind of jar from which he cannot get out, so eventually he will have to do it and who could free him would be his son, Jr.

On the other hand, the ending states that Mario and Luigi leave the suburbs of New york to go live at Kingdom Mushroom, this could be because they feel more useful serving said country after their accident through the pipes. Of course, these connections between worlds by the pipes are not so clear and if Brooklyn it is the real earth.

As for the post credits scene, we are shown a Yoshi egg that is hatching in the pipes at the beginning of the film, this to later hear the iconic sound of the character. In a certain part of the fast travel sequences these dinosaurs had already been seen running in packs, but now it is obvious that in the second tape it will have more importance.

Finally, it talks about the strong connection between the brothers Mario and Luigiwe saw that in the final battle against Bowser, taking the power star together and thus making themselves invincible for a few moments. There is still a question about what happened to the star, as well as if it is the only one in the entire universe or if there will be more scattered around.

Editor’s note: I quite liked the film, although it is necessary to go at least one more time to check the aspects that have gone unnoticed. Personally, I really liked seeing the Kong family supporting DK from the combat arena. Hopefully soon we will have additional material on blu ray or something like that.