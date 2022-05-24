The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard revealed major spoilers for the movie “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom” after former Hollywood producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand to testify. In her words, which had the function of verifying Heard’s claims about the drastic reduction of her role, important details about the plot of the Warner Bros. and DC film were included.

SPOILER ALERT

Previously, Heard had pointed out that the first script he received was a far cry from the last one he had read. The star had to fight for her participation as Mera, according to her words.

At the hearing on May 23, Arnold supported the actress’s statement, implying that the main idea was to show Mera as an empowered woman with his partner Aquaman.

“Aquaman 2” would present the son of Arthur Curry and Mera, for which the participation of Amber Heard would be relegated to a subplot. Photo: Composite/Broadcast/Warner Bros.

“[…] According to Miss Heard, when she read the first script for ‘Aquaman 2′, she had a strong romantic arc throughout the movie and also led to some great action sequences at the end of that storyline in the script,” said the former producer.

What happened to Mera in “Aquaman 2″?

According to Kathryn Arnold, Mera was not only going to have several action sequences, but Jason Momoa’s and Amber Heard’s characters would have a child.

“ She was kept in the hospital for a very short time in the first part of the film. called ‘Act One’. […] and then she I was going to do this action sequence at the end . He trained five hours a day for several months […]he explained.

“And what is more important, this great action sequence that she was going to do at the end of the film and the third act were cut . They took them away,” Arnold added.

Amber Heard returns as Mera for Aquaman 2. Photo: DC Fandome

Also, the former Hollywood producer explained an important detail about what will happen to Amber Heard as Mera at the end of the film.

“I think in the first act of the movie she was hurt in some way or had something to do with the baby.” revealed.