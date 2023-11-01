This year marks the end for one of the most popular anime of recent times, we are clearly referring to Attack on Titan, which after several parts of the supposed definitive conclusion will be arriving on streaming platforms in the near future. And as a preamble to these events, it was logical that spoilers were going to circulate on networks because the manga has already ended.

We will not mention spoilers here, but a lot is said about similarities with the manga as well as the final scene in which Eren could head towards the next destination, but for many this may have conflict because no sequel is foreseen. Of course, the television stations confirmed that on November 4 the duration of the special will be 85 minutes and they even released a commemorative poster for the event.

It is worth mentioning that this special will be broadcast on Japanese television networks and also on some streaming services such as Crunchyrollso fans have options to watch the content, and yes, it is said that there will also be dubbing of the series later.

Remember that you can see all the seasons of Attack on Titan in streaming.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It will undoubtedly be a very important event for what anime is, and the fact that it ends on time says a lot in a positive way, since there are eternal animes that do not have a time to end, the clear example is One Piece.