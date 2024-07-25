Kevin Feige shares that he doesn’t feel like spoilers ruin the experience of watching an MCU movie.

Movie after movie of Marvel Studios Many fans suffer from the same problem: spoilers; because hype and social media cause details of the films to be revealed left and right after or even before the premiere.

These spoilers cause some people to lose some of the excitement and ruin the experience a bit, however, according to Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios; he thinks that “If the movie works, and if those moments work, they will, it’s probably always better if it’s a surprise, but they will work 99% of the time if they’re well crafted to become a cinematic moment. So that’s what makes me feel better when something is revealed to me.“.

Source: Marvel Studios

“I think I realized a long time ago that it’s great to keep secrets. And the only reason we want to keep secrets is to keep surprises. So that the audience, that theater full of people, can discover things for the first time and get that adrenaline rush of a surprise for the first time.“Feige said of spoilers and how they affect Marvel Studios films.It is very difficult to keep secrets and almost impossible nowadays”.

