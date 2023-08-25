The Club América fans are upset with the performance of their team under the orders of Andre Jardine, Well, the Brazilian strategist has not had the best results during this Opening 2023 and in his participation in the League Cup 2023despite having one of the best squads in Mexican soccer with everything and the losses due to injuries and sanctions that it has had throughout the days.
For this reason, the fans have not been slow to point out the culprits and one of them is Miguel Layundue to his lousy performance in this contest and without mentioning his performances in past tournaments.
And it is that, for many, the multi-functional midfielder makes many mistakes and does not have the physical condition to fight for each ball, which has annoyed a sector of the Azulcremas followers, because despite all this he continues to receive minutes from the coaching staff current and previous
This has pushed several fans to the limit of their patience, who have not hesitated to boo him in the most recent matches that have been played at home, since they do not tolerate that he continues to have minutes of action with the Águilas shirt, including his status as a legend. creamblue is losing shine.
There is no doubt about the professionalism of Miguel Layun because he is always trying to contribute the best for the team, but the reality is that he currently maintains a negative relationship with the fans, who boo him every time he enters the pitch, as well as every time he makes contact with the ball, without matter that you do not make a punctual mistake at that moment.
The performance of layun He is not the best on the pitch, it is difficult for him to cover his rivals one on one at speed and his centers tend to be deficient, so it is not understandable that he continues to see activity.
As disclosed Jesus TrevinoThis is because he is one of the players who shows the greatest commitment in training, evidencing his desire to improve and contribute to the team, which, added to his experience, generates confidence for the coach. andre jardine.
