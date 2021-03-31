I.In contrast to many other federal states, Berlin not only offered a vaccination to daycare and primary school employees, but also to staff at secondary schools. The primary school teachers could freely choose the vaccine with their vaccination invitation. While the police had stopped the vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca for their workforce in Berlin a week ago, the school administration informed the management of secondary schools last Friday that all employees should be vaccinated primarily with Astra-Zeneca. Otherwise, they would be downgraded. The vaccination offer is only available for vaccination with this vaccine. There is no freedom of choice at this point.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for “Bildungswelten”.

If the offer is not accepted by the employees, ‘these people slip’ back into vaccination group three and have to wait until this group’s turn. ”The Steglitz-Zehlendorf school supervisory authority wrote in an email quoted by the“ Tagesspiegel ” ; In principle, at the request of the federal and state governments, the teachers had moved up to group two due to their many contacts with children and young people, who are more easily infected by the British mutant B1.1.7. “This privilege should be made clear to everyone again,” said the school inspectorate.

Parents should test in day care centers

On March 23, however, the education administration had informed all school administrators of secondary and vocational schools that there was freedom of choice when it came to the vaccine. It was lifted only three days later. Now teachers in Berlin can no longer be vaccinated with Astra-Zeneca. 70 percent are women, most of them under 60 years of age.

At a video conference with 700 school administrators, the acting head of the Institute for Tropical Medicine and International Health at Charité Frank Mockenhaupt said last Thursday that “Astra-Zeneca’s only problem is the bad press”. On Tuesday, however, it was the Charité of all people that stopped all Astra-Zeneca vaccinations of its own workforce. According to their own information, the school authorities are currently clarifying how things will continue with the health administration.

According to the Senate Administration, parents should test in day-care centers on a case-by-case basis. For the daycare centers, the Senate has made 500,000 self-tests available for 2.5 million euros, but these have not yet arrived everywhere. Education Senator Sandra Scheeres (SPD) admitted that the number of fully or partially closed facilities and the number of infected children have increased.