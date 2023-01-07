Spoil system, what it is and why it is a wrong controversy

It makes you smile a little controversy broke out these days on the spoiler system that the government would be carrying on in the ministries and in subsidiaries. It makes both in the smile form that in the substance. In the form because yet another fuss is being created for an absolutely legitimate practice, which has now become a consolidated practice in every country, when there is a change of government. The spoiler system was born in United States between 1820 and 1865 and consists precisely in change of all senior executives of the state at the change of administration.

But the controversy is also wrong in substancebecause only with this government a fuss is being opened on a practice that is regulated by law 15 July 2002, n. 145 and by the subsequent law of 24 November 2006 n. 286 (converting the decree law of 3 October 2006 n. 262), which provides for the automatic termination of high and medium management positions in the public administration after 90 days of trust in the new executive (ie the appointment of a new government); a similar system is operating towards bodies and/or companies controlled by the public sector. So it is not really clear where the scandal is in following state law to the letter.

And it is precisely on these bases that all Italian governments in the last thirty years have made their legitimate choices to surround themselves in key positions with trusted men in order to facilitate as much as possible the work of a executive. But only with the Meloni governmentwhich indeed perhaps was one of the governments to delay these changes at the top the most, raises this useless and absurd fuss which shows once again how the left has lost, after the bitter electoral defeat, lucidity and sense of proportion.

Any government in order to be able to govern in the full range of its functions, it needs that all the pieces of the mosaic of the state apparatus are in the right place, and that the men in charge of the functioning of the state bureaucratic machineshare spirit, ideas and programs, especially in a country like ours, where the bureaucracy has taken on a preponderant importance that often goes beyond that of politics itself.

We certainly cannot speak, as some are doing these days, of cronyism you hate power abuseif you change the vertices of ministries and of public companieson which from the opposition, who now governs did not share political line And programs. It’s not so much an award fidelity (which in the past has however had its weight in the choices of many governments in public offices and in the top management of subsidiaries) but rather a commonality of values, ideals and objectives, which pushes to make changes and appoint people who share the same idea and political affiliation, which must not scandalize anyone, but which enters the normal democratic alternation in power.

Evidently the fact that in the last ten years the country has been governed, almost continuously, by those who have never won an election, has made this cornerstone of modern democracies disappear. The appointments belong to whoever wins elections and are an integral part of the responsibilities and prerogatives of an executive. Perhaps, but this would be a further step, we could discuss the responsibilities for the work of the nominees which should perhaps also fall on whoever proposes and approves those nominations.

Also because in this way, that hateful pretext that governments too often adumbrate would be eliminated, namely that of charging others (often precisely bureaucrats) with their failures. But this is another matter on which perhaps it would make sense to open a serious and clear debate. Certainly not on the fact that the government has every legitimate right to replace men placed there in top positions by previous governments to which the premier’s party, in particular, has opposed fierce opposition.

Why isn’t that if a appointment is made by left everything is fine (and God only knows which and how many appointments the left has made in recent years in government) but if it is made by right one immediately cries out in horror, alla allotment and doubts are raised about the abilities of the new appointees. It is the usual boring question on the merits which, as if by divine right, would belong only to those who are on the left (how can we not forget the controversies that have been going on for years on the alleged lack of a ruling class in FdIthe premier’s party).

Of course, it will then be up to the government to demonstrate that these appointments were made on the basis of the merits andpublic interest, but this applies to governments of the right as well as those of the left. But talking about it a priori, as someone is doing now, leaves the feeling that we want to pursue the maxim once again wildcatso dear to the left of this last decade, that everything changes so that nothing changes.

