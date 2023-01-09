The piddini and the bushes speak of an “assault on the state administration” by the “infamous right” against “professionals and experts” of the left

In all democracies, executives implement it spoils systemappointing collaborators and presidents of public companies, who enjoy the trust of the new governors.

In the beautiful country, the spoils system is the same for everyone: from Pd to FdI. But if you make the nominations it is “high profile”, if the other makes them it is, immediately, “allotment”….

In “La Verità”, today, Daniele Capezzone documented that “the left-wing ministers, after the dissolution of the Chambers, made as many as 82 APPOINTMENTS”, adding: “And now they have the courage to contest the appointments decided after the victory in the cabinets electoral elections”. The hottest front for the appointments is the Ministry of the Economy. The premier wants to send away Alessandro Riverathe general manager in the saddle since 2018: the resistance to the Mef is strong, but the intention to Palazzo Chigi is firm. Meloni’s strategy, in the nomination game, will find itself, according to Cerasa, director of “Il Foglio” at a crossroads: “choosing to be in continuity with the Draghi government, drawing from the world of the market, to make what gravitates around the State is more competitive, or choose to reward only loyalty, fidelity and appearance at the expense of competence.

And the fact that the choice is not obvious is not good news for those who hope that the Melonian ruling class is up to Italy’s challenges”. Instead of raising the barricades to defend the “boyars” about to be replaced by the government – ​​which has a large majority in Parliament – ​​wouldn’t it be more useful, for the nation, and less sterile for the opposition, if a constructive dialogue were opened to make the institutions more efficient?

Or, Letta and Conte – as he joked Guido Crosetto – do they wish that, whatever majority the Italians give, in the cabinets, the declining Democratic Party should always decide? The bipartisan will to create faster procedures and mechanisms should emerge, first of all for the implementation, up to now too slow, of public works…

Like the former Roman force worker, Beatrice Lorenzinnow a Pd senator, but former assistant to the deceased spokesperson for grandfather B. Paolino Bonaiuti, then not regretted as Minister of Health in the government of Angelino Alfano, the premier considered by grandfather B. without “cabasisi”?…

