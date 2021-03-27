Some starts are so good that you have to screw them up anyway. There is no other remedy. It’s as if perfection scares you, or makes you dizzy. The body itself asks you, please, to do it, not to go around leaving your mouths open, because that is paid. For example, him Athletic I was completing a first half of League so spectacular, with everyone shouting “favorite!”, “! great team!”, that as soon as the second round began, he began to play as if he were in ninth place, and did not want to go from there. Perhaps he felt the vertigo of happiness. And now, of course, sadness seized him. He is in that delicate phase in which not playing, due to the stoppage that the national team’s matches force, is one of the best things that can happen to him.

Maybe the team made the mistake of getting it right from day one. It is something very common, that happens to anyone, even at least thought. Mitrofanov is a character from a novel by Sergi Dovlatov that from a very young age shines for its varied talents. It fits everything: geography, field theory, philately, biology. He’s even a ventriloquist. When he arrives at the university, he is participative and signs up for all kinds of seminars, and when it comes to writing his final thesis, he writes a first anthological sentence: “As is known.” And there it stops. He does not write another word. He is paralyzed. He never raises his head again.

The fear that the Athletic fainting is real, but at the same time it becomes difficult not to desperately trust him. Apprehension multiplies when seeing the reverse path taken by Barça, which opted for a disastrous start to the season. He seemed to have everything going for him to fail with authority. His career invited us to believe that this would finally be one of those season in which there is no silver lining from the beginning. What could go well? Well, from a certain moment, everything. Faced with two such opposite models of doing things, it is hardly clear that the only thing that is remembered about the stories is how they end.

