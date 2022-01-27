1047 Games continues to work on not giving players reasons to stop playing Splitgate, and with that goal they are launching the Season 1 beta of the shooter today. What’s new? Various, including new features, modes and improvements as well as a custom map creator. In this trailer, users can take a look at Evolution and Capture the Flag, as well as its dynamic arena editor. Splitgate is available free-to-play for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.