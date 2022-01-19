1047 Games, creators of Splitgate, have announced that the Splitgate Beta Season 1 will be available starting January 27, with a host of new features, modes and improvements, including the all-new ability to create custom maps. A completely reimagined map – “Foregone Destruction” – will also be made available. You can see the teaser trailer above.

New item and weapon designs will also be introduced in the launch of Season 1, along with a new 100-level Battle Pass, new characters, banners, sprays, and two all-new game modes: Evolution and One Flag Capture-the-Flag. The new season will be launched on PC, Xbox and PlayStation and will be, as always, completely free.

“Our creative mode will continue to evolve with the rest of the game,” he said Ian Proulx, CEO of 1047 Games. “We’re looking at Creative Mode as a community-driven evolutionary tool – it’s a solid feature for fans to enjoy from day one of our new season, and we’re really interested in getting feedback from the community on the types of features and tools they want.”

Beta Season 1 also introduces one Complete reinterpretation of the Foregone Destruction map, which sees mind-blowing fidelity and an overall design that is indicative of what fans can expect in future updates of other maps in the game, as well as what they will be able to see when the new maps go live.

Accompanying this change is one new game mode, Evolution, based on turns, in which, with each round, the team that lost the previous round gets better weapon equipment.

With the Beta Season 1 was also introduced the One Flag Capture-the-Flag mode, which is a round-based version of Capture-the-Flag where one team defends the flag and one team tries to capture it. Teams alternate attacking and defending, and the team with the most rounds won wins the game. Evolution and One Flag Capture-the-Flag bring the total of game modes offered by Splitgate to 21.

To complement the new game modes, Splitgate Beta Season 1 has also unveiled one new map, Hotel, which is used in 3v3 modes such as Takedown, Showdown and the new Evolution mode.

The Battle Pass (100 levels) includes some free content and other paid content: there will be new free weapon skins such as the Epic Starlight Shotgun and the Rare Glitch Launcher.