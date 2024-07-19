Fans of the first Splitgatewhich came out in 2021, had more than 22 million downloads, will have a sequel in Splitgate 2 that will not only be released on PC but will also be available on consoles.

The trailer that reveals the existence of Splitgate 2 It’s out now and you can watch it below to get a good idea of ​​what to expect when it arrives in 2025.

The first thing you should know is that first-person multiplayer combat and portal jumping are back. Everything will now be bigger and with its respective improvements. We will have 3 unique factions that offer users the possibility to choose and progress according to their play style or according to their competitive strategies.

There are also a variety of scenarios, weapons and modes coming to keep the gameplay experience fresh. You can join the fight at any skill level, alone or with friends.

Source: 1047 Games

“The development of the original Splitgate was ambitious but precarious; the game was created in a dorm room, and the massive success and community it garnered exceeded our wildest dreams.“said Ian Proulx, co-founder and CEO of 1047 Games.

“This time around, Splitgate 2 has been built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 to deliver the AAA FPS experience our fans deserve, with the series’ signature action completely reimagined by an all-star team of the industry’s most talented people. It’s a revolutionary step forward for competitive shooters. It’s the perfect entry point for players new to the world of Splitgate and a deep revamp worthy of our current community.“

Over the past two years, 1047 Games has recruited industry talent and has a global team of over 150 developers, comprised of key contributors to some of the most acclaimed video games in history.

The talent behind iconic AAA titles like Call of Duty, Overwatch, Halo, Valorant, League of Legends, God of War: Ragnarok, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and many more joined in to offer players an undeniable impact within PvP-based FPS games, with Splitgate 2.