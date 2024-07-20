So far we haven’t even seen a single actual gameplay sequence of Splitgate 2, the successor to the multiplayer shooter by 1047 Games that mixes the frenzy of Halo with the portals of Portal, but on Steam the minimum and recommended system requirements have already been published. Let’s see them below:

Affordable requirements, but could change

We are talking about system requirements that are within the reach of many players, which is certainly a strong point when talking about a shooter focused on multiplayer. On the GPU side, in fact, an old GTX 1060 or an RX 580 is enough to meet the recommended ones, while as for the processor, an i5-6600k or a Ryzen 5 1400 is required. It is not specified, but we assume that these are the specifications to ensure the 60 fps with Full HD resolution and high graphic details.

One of the arenas in Splitgate 2

In any case, it is important to point out that these requirements could change over time, given that the release date of Splitgate 2 does not seem very close. In fact, there is talk of a generic 2025with the game currently in development PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. So far we’ve only seen a cinematic trailer and read the words of the studio boss, who promised that this time the game is being developed by a large team of genre experts, with the aim of revolutionizing the competitive shooter landscape.