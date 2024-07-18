The game is currently in development and will be available in free-to-play format in 2025 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, One and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. For the moment, no gameplay sequences have been presented, but only the aforementioned trailer and a gallery of images, which you can find below.

Apparently the new game from 1047 Games in development in UnrealEngine 5 it was nothing more than Splitgate 2 the sequel to the acclaimed multiplayer shooter which mixes elements of Halo and Portal, announced just a few minutes ago with a cinematic trailer.

1047 Games Wants to Revolutionize Competitive Shooters

In the video we can see the bring them a la Portal, which will probably still be a key gameplay mechanic, along with other high-tech tools that will make the difference between victory and defeat. For example, we see a character activate a visor that allows him to locate enemies behind cover, a sort of device that immobilizes enemies that enter its range, as well as a homing rocket launcher and a sort of rotating laser disc.

The announcement was accompanied by a message from Ian Proulx, co-founder and CEO of 1047 Games, explaining the reasons for creating a new game, rather than supporting and evolving the original one released in 2021, and the great ambitions of the development team, which aims to “revolutionize competitive shooters“.

“The development of the original Splitgate was ambitious, but difficult. The game was created in a dorm room, and the enormous success and community it has garnered has exceeded our wildest dreams.”

“This time, Splitgate 2 was designed from the ground up with Unreal Engine 5 to deliver the AAA first-person shooter experience our fans deserve, with the series’ signature action completely overhauled by an all-star team made up of the most talented people industry. This is a revolutionary step forward for competitive shooters. It’s the perfect entry point for new players to the world of Splitgate and a comprehensive update worthy of our existing community.”