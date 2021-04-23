Diocletian was a Roman Emperor and Councilor for Town Planning. He did not put any obstacles in the way of building the palace in which he enjoyed his retirement by the sea. That majestic residence is today the historic center of Split (visitsplit.com). Adriatic, sunny and enjoyable, the Croatian city occupies a peninsula, south of the Roman predecessor city of Salona, ​​on which Mount Marjan serves as a sentinel and is protected by the island of Čiovo. In this architectural enclave erected by Diocletian, in which Gothic, Baroque, Dalmatian and Venetian art were superimposed on ancient Roman ruins, the locators of Game of Thrones they located one of the scenarios of the fourth season of the award-winning HBO series.

