The accountants and consultants at EY are not going to split up after all. EY, one of the four largest accounting and consulting groups in the world, has temporarily abandoned its plan to split up the company.

The global leadership announced this to its partners and other employees on Tuesday. The main reason is that the American branch of EY, which accounts for roughly 40 percent of global turnover, does not want a divorce.

EY called Project Everest the project that was supposed to lead to a split into two independent financial and economic service providers. The accountants would keep the name EY, the business consultants would get a new name.

It would be the biggest change in accounting in twenty years. EY wants to split the group, because two separate companies could offer more services to more customers than one group.

Regulations in the US and the Netherlands, among others, which were introduced after the Enron scandal in 2001, also prohibit consultants from auditing a company’s financial figures. And vice versa. In this way, all kinds of conflicts of interest must be avoided.

EY no longer wants to say ‘no’ when a client for whom the group already audits the accounts asks for business advice, or vice versa.

EY had been working on Project Everest for over a year. It would according the British business newspaper Financial Times have already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the proposed split.

However, this week it was announced that the management of the American branch of EY does not want to continue with Project Everest. Among other things, the Americans would see little in the intention to cut the business unit that provides tax advice in half and divide it among the consultants and accountants. That expertise would dilute too much, was the fear in the US. In a memo to staff, the global executive writes: “Given the strategic importance of our US firm to Project Everest, we are discontinuing work on the project.”

Nevertheless, a business transformation does not seem completely out of the question. “We believe that the organization must have a strategic flexibility to undergo a new change in the future,” the internal memo reads.

Consequences in the Netherlands unknown

The consequences of the canceled divorce for EY Netherlands are still unknown, says a spokesperson for the Dutch branch. The 249 partners of EY Netherlands would only vote on Project Everest after their American and British colleagues. Nothing will change for the five thousand employees in the Netherlands for the time being, says the spokesperson.

The past fiscal year (through June 2022) was “one of the most successful years in company history with the strongest growth in 20 years” for EY worldwide. EY – with PwC, Deloitte and KPMG the ‘Big Four’ of accountancy – achieved a turnover of 45.4 billion dollars (41.3 billion euros) in 2022. That was 13.7 percent more than the year before.