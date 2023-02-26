Bloomberg: Republicans split after Pence’s words about support for Ukraine

A split has emerged between the traditional hawks of the U.S. Republican Party and those skeptical of Washington’s support for Kyiv, after the words of former Vice President Michael Pence in defense of support for Ukraine. Writes about it Bloomberg.

“There can be no place for Putin apologists in the leadership of the Republican Party. There can only be room for freedom fighters,” Pence said, without openly criticizing former US President Donald Trump.

Pence urged Washington and its allies to increase sanctions against Moscow and continue to provide military equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswami criticized the country’s military assistance to Ukraine, saying that it weakens the United States.

On February 20, Joe Biden visited Poland, where he met with President Andrzej Duda. Before that, the American leader visited Kiev, where he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. At a press conference, the head of the White House announced a new $500 million military aid package to Ukraine.